Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228687
- Date Died
- October 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Gonzalo Murillo
8304 Grand Division AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Decedent
Marta Espinosa Landeros
8304 Grand Division AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016
Text2017 EST 228687—Estate of Marta Espinosa Landeros. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed.
