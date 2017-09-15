Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228687
Date Died
October 23, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Gonzalo Murillo
8304 Grand Division Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Decedent

Marta Espinosa Landeros
8304 Grand Division Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228687—Estate of Marta Espinosa Landeros. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 