Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228689
- Date Died
- July 25, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Livia S. Diamond
4107 Princeton Blvd.South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
Charles N. Diamond
4107 Princeton Blvd.South Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Text2017 EST 228689—Estate of Charles N. Diamond. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. L. M. Rich, atty.
