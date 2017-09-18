Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228689
Date Died
July 25, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Livia S. Diamond
4107 Princeton Blvd.
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Marie Rich
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

Charles N. Diamond
4107 Princeton Blvd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228689—Estate of Charles N. Diamond. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. L. M. Rich, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 