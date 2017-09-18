Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228692
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Angie E.foster-Smith
5628 Adams Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Defendant

Vincent P. Smith
5628 Adams Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Defendant

Milagros C. Smith
5628 Adams Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Plaintiff

Angie E. Foster-Smith Guardian Of The Bertha Mae Smith
5628 Adams Street
Maple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Defendant

Major Smith
8041 Megan Meadow Dr.
Hudson OH 44236

Text

2017 ADV 228692—Angie E Foster-Smith vs Angie E.foster-Smith, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
