Date Filed Monday, September 18, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228693 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 17, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228693—Re: Angela Radey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. L. S. Prugh, atty.