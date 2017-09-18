Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228693
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Leigh S. Prugh
P. O. Box 450678
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Leigh Suzanne Prugh
Prugh Law, LLC
P.O. Box 450678
Westlake OH 44145

Next of Kin

Miaden Zavcar
24 North Carpenter Rd.
Brunswick OH 44212

Ward

Angela Radey
4314 Swaffield Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 228693—Re: Angela Radey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. L. S. Prugh, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 