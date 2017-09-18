Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228693
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Leigh S. Prugh
P. O. Box 450678Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Prugh Law, LLC
P.O. Box 450678
Westlake OH 44145
Next of Kin
Miaden Zavcar
24 North Carpenter Rd.Brunswick OH 44212
Ward
Angela Radey
4314 Swaffield RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 228693—Re: Angela Radey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. L. S. Prugh, atty.
