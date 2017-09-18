Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228694
Date Died
May 10, 2017
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Marvin E. Schwenzer
6751 Sandalwood Drive
Mayfield Village OH 44040

Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Applicant

Barney John Schwenzer
6751 Sandalwood Drive
Mayfield Village OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Boukis
Hohmann, Boukis & Curtis Co., L.P.A.
614 W. Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44113-1306

Text

2017 EST 228694—Estate of Marvin E. Schwenzer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. K. Boukis, atty.
