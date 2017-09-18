Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228694
- Date Died
- May 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Marvin E. Schwenzer
6751 Sandalwood DriveMayfield Village OH 44040
Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Applicant
Barney John Schwenzer
6751 Sandalwood DriveMayfield Village OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Hohmann, Boukis & Curtis Co., L.P.A.
614 W. Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44113-1306
Text2017 EST 228694—Estate of Marvin E. Schwenzer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. K. Boukis, atty.
About your information and the public record.