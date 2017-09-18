Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228699
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGNov 6, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Erin Kirkholder
559 BassettBay Village OH 44140
New Name
Morgan Kathleen Kirkholder
559 BassettBay Village OH 44140
Old Name
Morgan Kathleen Coulter
559 BassettBay Village OH 44140
Text2017 MSC 228699—Re: Morgan Kathleen Coulter. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Nov. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
