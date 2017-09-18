Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228699
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Nov 6, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Erin Kirkholder
559 Bassett
Bay Village OH 44140

New Name

Morgan Kathleen Kirkholder
559 Bassett
Bay Village OH 44140

Old Name

Morgan Kathleen Coulter
559 Bassett
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2017 MSC 228699—Re: Morgan Kathleen Coulter. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Nov. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
