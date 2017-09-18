Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228702
- Date Died
- August 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Laura M. Comiskey
24763 Rushmore Dr.Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Decedent
Maryann Moses
24763 Rushmore Dr.Richmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 228702—Estate of Maryann Moses. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
