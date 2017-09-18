Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228702
Date Died
August 23, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Laura M. Comiskey
24763 Rushmore Dr.
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Decedent

Maryann Moses
24763 Rushmore Dr.
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228702—Estate of Maryann Moses. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
