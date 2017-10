Date Filed Monday, September 18, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228703 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $167,000.00 Date Died August 31, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228703—Estate of Richard W. Palkan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $167,000.00. D. R. Fouts, atty.