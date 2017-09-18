Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228705
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$110,000.00
Date Died
May 27, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Paula Jones
34300 Brookmeade., Ct 312
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Juliette Wright
34300 Brookmeade Ct., Apt. 312
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, May 27, 2015

Text

2017 EST 228705—Estate of Juliette Wright. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00.
