Applicant
Paula Jones
34300 Brookmeade., Ct 312Solon OH 44139
Decedent
Juliette Wright
34300 Brookmeade Ct., Apt. 312Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 228705—Estate of Juliette Wright. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00.
