Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228707
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 19, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Ronte Pettway
7628 Union Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Next of Kin

Theresa Pettway
407 E. 147th St.
Cleveland OH 44110

Applicant

Lisa Thomas
7628 Union Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Next of Kin

Vivian Pettway
7628 Union Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Ward

Robert Pettway
7628 Union Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 228707—Re: Robert Pettway. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
