Date Filed Monday, September 18, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228707 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 19, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228707—Re: Robert Pettway. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.