Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228707
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 19, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Ronte Pettway
7628 Union Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Next of Kin
Theresa Pettway
407 E. 147th St.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant
Lisa Thomas
7628 Union Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Next of Kin
Vivian Pettway
7628 Union Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Ward
Robert Pettway
7628 Union Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 228707—Re: Robert Pettway. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.