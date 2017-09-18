Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228708
- Date Died
- March 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Andrew D. Simonds
3431 Warren Road Apartment #3Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017
Applicant
Robert Simonds
411 Southwind LaneHillsborough NC 27278
Applicant's Attorney
Wegman, Hessler & Vanderburg
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44131
Text2017 EST 228708—Estate of Andrew D. Simonds. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. P. Sweet, atty.
About your information and the public record.