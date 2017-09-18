Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228708
Date Died
March 16, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Andrew D. Simonds
3431 Warren Road Apartment #3
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017

Applicant

Robert Simonds
411 Southwind Lane
Hillsborough NC 27278
Applicant's Attorney
Allan Patrick Sweet
Wegman, Hessler & Vanderburg
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 228708—Estate of Andrew D. Simonds. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. P. Sweet, atty.
