Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228712
- Filing Code
- LSE
Defendant
Winiferelane Mcgruder
303 Russo Way Apt. DBel Air MD 21015
Plaintiff
Ronald Mcgruder
Administrator Of The Est Of Christine M Morrison, 8130 Ravenna RdConcord OH 44077
Plaintiff's Attorney
Hennig, Szeman & Klammer Co., L.P.A.
10 West Erie Street
Painesville OH 44077
Text2017 ADV 228712—Ronald McGruder vs Winiferelane Mcgruder. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. R. A. Hennig, atty.
