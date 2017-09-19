Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228718
Date Died
June 15, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Peggy Ann Bell
4750 Derbyshire Drive
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Christine Marie LaSalvia
Cristallo and LaSalvia
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Decedent

Bertha Lacy
4501 Granada Blvd #201
Warrensville Hts., OH 44128

Fiduciary

Peggy Ann Bell
4750 Derbyshire Drive
North Randall OH 44128
Fiduciary's Attorney
Christine Marie LaSalvia
Cristallo and LaSalvia
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 EST 228718—Estate of Bertha Lacy. Application to administer estate filed. C. M. LaSalvia, atty.
