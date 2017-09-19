Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228718
- Date Died
- June 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Peggy Ann Bell
4750 Derbyshire DriveCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Cristallo and LaSalvia
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Decedent
Bertha Lacy
4501 Granada Blvd #201Warrensville Hts., OH 44128
Date Died :Thursday, June 15, 2017
Fiduciary
Peggy Ann Bell
4750 Derbyshire DriveNorth Randall OH 44128
Fiduciary's Attorney
Cristallo and LaSalvia
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 EST 228718—Estate of Bertha Lacy. Application to administer estate filed. C. M. LaSalvia, atty.
