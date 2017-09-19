Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228719
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGNov 6, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Dereon Maria Tait
22670 Tracy AvenueEuclid OH 44123
Applicant
Britne Phoeson
22670 Tracy AvenueEuclid OH 44123
New Name
Dereon Maria Phoeson
22670 Tracy AvenueEuclid OH 44123
Text2017 MSC 228719—Re: Dereon Maria Tait. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Nov. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
