Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228719
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Nov 6, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Dereon Maria Tait
22670 Tracy Avenue
Euclid OH 44123

Applicant

Britne Phoeson
22670 Tracy Avenue
Euclid OH 44123

New Name

Dereon Maria Phoeson
22670 Tracy Avenue
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 MSC 228719—Re: Dereon Maria Tait. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Nov. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
