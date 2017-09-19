Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228720
Date Died
March 1, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Renee Weary
2920 E. 128th St.
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Thomas Ditzel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 300
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Beverly A. Blake
27591 Mills Avenue, #3a
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Saturday, March 1, 2014

Commissioner

Michael T. Ditzel

Text

2017 EST 228720—Estate of Beverly A. Blake. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Ditzel, atty.
