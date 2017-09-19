Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228720
- Date Died
- March 1, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Renee Weary
2920 E. 128th St.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 300
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Beverly A. Blake
27591 Mills Avenue, #3aEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Saturday, March 1, 2014
Commissioner
Michael T. Ditzel
Text2017 EST 228720—Estate of Beverly A. Blake. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Ditzel, atty.
