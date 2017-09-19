Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228721
Date Died
March 3, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Gwendolyn A. Mabery
4886 Karen Isle Drive
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Van Montez Lowry
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Decedent

Tiffany Dawn Mabery
22230 Euclid Avenue, Suite 110
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Thursday, March 3, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228721—Estate of Tiffany Dawn Mabery. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. V. M. Lowry, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 