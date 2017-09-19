Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228722
- Date Died
- August 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Frank J. Klein
6343 Schaaf RoadBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Thursday, August 10, 2017
Applicant
Anna Marie Morales
3734 West 138th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319
Fiduciary
Anna Marie Morales
3734 West 138th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319
Text2017 EST 228722—Estate of Frank J. Klein. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. Thompson, atty.
About your information and the public record.