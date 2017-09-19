Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228722
Date Died
August 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Frank J. Klein
6343 Schaaf Road
Brookpark OH 44142

Applicant

Anna Marie Morales
3734 West 138th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Thompson
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319

Fiduciary

Anna Marie Morales
3734 West 138th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brian Thompson
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319

Text

2017 EST 228722—Estate of Frank J. Klein. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. Thompson, atty.
