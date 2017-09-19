Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228726
- Date Died
- June 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Irene Demchuk
1653 Aspenwood Dr.Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Michael Demchuk
1653 Aspenwood Dr.Seven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016
Text2017 EST 228726—Estate of Michael Demchuk. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
