Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228726
Date Died
June 25, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Irene Demchuk
1653 Aspenwood Dr.
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Andrew Boyko
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Michael Demchuk
1653 Aspenwood Dr.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228726—Estate of Michael Demchuk. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
