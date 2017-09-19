Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228727
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Charles S. Slapak
4217 Stickney Avenue, Apartment DownCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Friday, July 7, 2017
Applicant
A Slapak,Christopher
4203 North Pennsylvania StreetIndianapolis IN 46205
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 228727—Estate of Charles S. Slapak Md. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
