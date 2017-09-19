Date Filed Tuesday, September 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228727 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died July 7, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228727—Estate of Charles S. Slapak Md. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. P. Koscianski, atty.