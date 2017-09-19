Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228727
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Charles S. Slapak
4217 Stickney Avenue, Apartment Down
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Friday, July 7, 2017

Applicant

A Slapak,Christopher
4203 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis IN 46205
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 228727—Estate of Charles S. Slapak Md. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
