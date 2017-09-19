Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228729
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David Grabowski
3277-B Roswell Rd.
Atlanta GA 30305

Decedent

Lilian Grabowski
6423 Crossview Rd.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Friday, February 24, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228729—Estate of Lilian Grabowski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 