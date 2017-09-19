Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228729
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David Grabowski
3277-B Roswell Rd.Atlanta GA 30305
Decedent
Lilian Grabowski
6423 Crossview Rd.Seven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Friday, February 24, 2017
Text2017 EST 228729—Estate of Lilian Grabowski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
