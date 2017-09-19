Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228732
Date Died
July 23, 2017
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Jamie O. Sayre
4251 West 59th Street
Cleveland OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Decedent

Murray Dean Sayre
4251 West 59th Street
Cleveland OH 44144

Date Died :Sunday, July 23, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228732—Estate of Murray Dean Sayre. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
