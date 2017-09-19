Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228732
- Date Died
- July 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Jamie O. Sayre
4251 West 59th StreetCleveland OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Decedent
Murray Dean Sayre
4251 West 59th StreetCleveland OH 44144
Date Died :Sunday, July 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 228732—Estate of Murray Dean Sayre. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.