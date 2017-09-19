Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228733
- Date Died
- August 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Donald S. Eanes
10112 Rosehill Ave.Cleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Friday, August 18, 2017
Applicant
Matthew Washington
13800 Fairhill Rd #309Shaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary
Matthew Washington
13800 Fairhill Rd #309Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 EST 228733—Estate of Donald S. Eanes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
