Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228733
Date Died
August 18, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Donald S. Eanes
10112 Rosehill Ave.
Cleveland OH 44104

Applicant

Matthew Washington
13800 Fairhill Rd #309
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Fiduciary

Matthew Washington
13800 Fairhill Rd #309
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 228733—Estate of Donald S. Eanes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
