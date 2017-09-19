Date Filed Tuesday, September 19, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228735 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 17, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GDE

Text 2017 GRD 228735—Re: Mohsen Fanous. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Coy, atty.