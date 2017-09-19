Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228735
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 17, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDE
Ward
Mohsen Fanous
570 North Rocky River DriveBerea OH 44017
Applicant
Byron Van Iden
1730 Ontario Street, Suite 1810Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Clinton County Public Defender
111 South Nelson Ave
Wilmington OH 45177
Next of Kin
Brenda Fanous
5216 Sassafras DriveParma OH 44129
Next of Kin
Michael Fanous
5216 Sassafras DriveParma OH 44129
Text2017 GRD 228735—Re: Mohsen Fanous. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Coy, atty.
About your information and the public record.