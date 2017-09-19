Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228735
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDE

Ward

Mohsen Fanous
570 North Rocky River Drive
Berea OH 44017

Applicant

Byron Van Iden
1730 Ontario Street, Suite 1810
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Jennifer Ann Coy
Clinton County Public Defender
111 South Nelson Ave
Wilmington OH 45177

Next of Kin

Brenda Fanous
5216 Sassafras Drive
Parma OH 44129

Next of Kin

Michael Fanous
5216 Sassafras Drive
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 GRD 228735—Re: Mohsen Fanous. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Coy, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 