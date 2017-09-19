Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228739
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Dominique Chantelle Dumas
3425 East 135th Street, Second Floor
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Tyrea P. Carter
3425 East 135th Street, Third Floor
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 228739—Re: Dominique Chantelle Dumas. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 