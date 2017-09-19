Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228739
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 17, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Dominique Chantelle Dumas
3425 East 135th Street, Second FloorCleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Tyrea P. Carter
3425 East 135th Street, Third FloorCleveland OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 228739—Re: Dominique Chantelle Dumas. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.