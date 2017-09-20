Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228740
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Michael H. Fogler
8792 Fairlane Dr.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
Michelle Fogler
8792 Fairlane Dr.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Natural Mother
Kimberly Gallagher
913 Magnolia St.Coshocton OH 43812
Natural Father
Michael Fogler
481 St Rt 258 SeNewcomerstown OH 43832
Text2017 GRD 228740—Re: Michael H. Fogler Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed.
About your information and the public record.