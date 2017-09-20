Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228740
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Michael H. Fogler
8792 Fairlane Dr.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Applicant

Michelle Fogler
8792 Fairlane Dr.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Natural Mother

Kimberly Gallagher
913 Magnolia St.
Coshocton OH 43812

Natural Father

Michael Fogler
481 St Rt 258 Se
Newcomerstown OH 43832

Text

2017 GRD 228740—Re: Michael H. Fogler Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 