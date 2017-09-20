Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228741
Date Died
June 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Regina Lee Twining
3998 Mark Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116

Applicant

Steven R. Twining
3998 Mark Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Schmidlin Jr.
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Surviving Spouse

Steven R. Twining
3998 Mark Avenue
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Steven R. Twining
3998 Mark Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Schmidlin Jr.
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228741—Estate of Regina Lee Twining. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
