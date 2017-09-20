Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228741
- Date Died
- June 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Regina Lee Twining
3998 Mark Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Wednesday, June 8, 2016
Applicant
Steven R. Twining
3998 Mark Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Surviving Spouse
Steven R. Twining
3998 Mark AvenueRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Steven R. Twining
3998 Mark Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228741—Estate of Regina Lee Twining. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.