Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228743
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGOct 5, 2017 11:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Mamie Gardner
3308 East 139th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 228743—Adult Protective Services vs Mamie Gardner. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.