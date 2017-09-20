Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228743
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Oct 5, 2017 11:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Mamie Gardner
3308 East 139th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 228743—Adult Protective Services vs Mamie Gardner. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
