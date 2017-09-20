Date Filed Wednesday, September 20, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV228743 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Oct 5, 2017 11:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 228743—Adult Protective Services vs Mamie Gardner. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.