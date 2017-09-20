Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228744
Date Died
June 24, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Maria Bastulli
26300 Village Lane, Apt. 110
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Saturday, June 24, 2017

Applicant

Anthony Bastulli
170 Commons Court
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Ziccarelli
Ziccarelli & Martello
8754 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 228744—Estate of Maria Bastulli. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Ziccarelli, atty.
