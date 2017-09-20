Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228744
- Date Died
- June 24, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Maria Bastulli
26300 Village Lane, Apt. 110Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Saturday, June 24, 2017
Applicant
Anthony Bastulli
170 Commons CourtChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
8754 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 228744—Estate of Maria Bastulli. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Ziccarelli, atty.
About your information and the public record.