Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228745
Date Died
June 25, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 8, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

John Kmiecik
333 West Glendale Street
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Sunday, June 25, 2017

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second Floor
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 228745—Estate of John Kmiecik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
