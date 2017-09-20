Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228745
- Date Died
- June 25, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 8, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
John Kmiecik
333 West Glendale StreetBedford OH 44146
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second FloorMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Text2017 EST 228745—Estate of John Kmiecik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
