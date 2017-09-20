Date Filed Wednesday, September 20, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228745 Date Died June 25, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 8, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228745—Estate of John Kmiecik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. P. J. Stano, atty.