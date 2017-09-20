Date Filed Wednesday, September 20, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228747 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 26, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 228747—Re: Thadj Leon. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.