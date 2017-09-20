Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228747
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 26, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Board of Education

Bedford Board Of Education

Ward

Thadj Leon
6362 Stonehaven Lane
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Applicant

Joyce Roberts
6362 Stonehaven Lane
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Text

2017 GRD 228747—Re: Thadj Leon. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 