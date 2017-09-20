Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228748
Date Died
January 1, 2014
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Estella Shelton
13719 Saybrook Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Wednesday, January 1, 2014

Applicant

Daniel W. Shelton
13719 Saybrook Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Deborah Monique Turner
Deborah M. Turner
P.O. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 228748—Estate of Estella Shelton. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. D. M. Turner, atty.
