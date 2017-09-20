Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228748
- Date Died
- January 1, 2014
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Estella Shelton
13719 Saybrook AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Daniel W. Shelton
13719 Saybrook AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Deborah M. Turner
P.O. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 228748—Estate of Estella Shelton. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. D. M. Turner, atty.
