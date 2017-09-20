Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228750
Date Died
November 7, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Marian Cerveny
32 Ellenwood Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016

Applicant

Kathy A. Pesek
618 Hampshire
North Brunswick NJ 08902
Applicant's Attorney
Blair Nevin Melling
Blair N. Melling, Attorney
303 Columbus St.
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 228750—Estate of Marian Cerveny. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. N. Melling, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 