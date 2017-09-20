Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228750
- Date Died
- November 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Marian Cerveny
32 Ellenwood DriveBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016
Applicant
Kathy A. Pesek
618 HampshireNorth Brunswick NJ 08902
Applicant's Attorney
Blair N. Melling, Attorney
303 Columbus St.
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 228750—Estate of Marian Cerveny. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. N. Melling, atty.
