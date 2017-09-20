Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228753
Date Died
September 10, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Linda M. Daveant
1521 Alameda Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Decedent

Dorothy A. Barth
21600 Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Sunday, September 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228753—Estate of Dorothy A. Barth. Will admitted to probate. D. G. Mille, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 