Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228753
- Date Died
- September 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Linda M. Daveant
1521 Alameda Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Decedent
Dorothy A. Barth
21600 Detroit RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Sunday, September 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 228753—Estate of Dorothy A. Barth. Will admitted to probate. D. G. Mille, atty.
About your information and the public record.