Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228754
Bond
1
Date Died
July 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Frederick J. Piendzik
6478 State Road, Apartment G18
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Mary K. Piendzik
6478 State Road, Apartment G18
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Gwen Perry
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Surviving Spouse

Mary K. Piendzik
6478 State Roda, Apt., G18
Parma OH 44134

Fiduciary

Mary K. Piendzik
6478 State Road, Apartment G18
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Gwen Perry
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 228754—Estate of Frederick J. Piendzik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. Perry, atty.
