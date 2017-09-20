Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228754
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- July 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Frederick J. Piendzik
6478 State Road, Apartment G18Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, July 15, 2017
Applicant
Mary K. Piendzik
6478 State Road, Apartment G18Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Surviving Spouse
Mary K. Piendzik
6478 State Roda, Apt., G18Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary
Mary K. Piendzik
6478 State Road, Apartment G18Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 228754—Estate of Frederick J. Piendzik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. Perry, atty.
