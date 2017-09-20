Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228758
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Marshayah Sharya Wise
3317 West 122nd Street
Cleveland OH 44111

New Name

Marsha Serena Hauser
3317 West 122nd Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Doris L. Gilbert
3317 West 122nd Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Rachel Patricia Kareha
Laubacher & Co.
20525 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 MSC 228758—Re: Marshayah Sharya Wise. Application for name change of minor filed. R. P. Kareha, atty.
