Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228758
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Marshayah Sharya Wise
3317 West 122nd StreetCleveland OH 44111
New Name
Marsha Serena Hauser
3317 West 122nd StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Doris L. Gilbert
3317 West 122nd StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Laubacher & Co.
20525 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 MSC 228758—Re: Marshayah Sharya Wise. Application for name change of minor filed. R. P. Kareha, atty.
