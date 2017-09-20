Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228759
Date Died
February 7, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Deborah Jefferson
4614 East 93rd Street
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Applicant

Robert Jefferson
4614 East 93rd Street
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Ann Scheid
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Surviving Spouse

Text

2017 EST 228759—Estate of Deborah Jefferson. Application to administer estate filed. K. A. Scheid, atty.
