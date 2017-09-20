Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228759
- Date Died
- February 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Deborah Jefferson
4614 East 93rd StreetGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Applicant
Robert Jefferson
4614 East 93rd StreetGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Fiduciary
Robert Jefferson
4614 East 93rd StreetGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Surviving Spouse
Robert Jefferson
4614 East 93rd StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Text2017 EST 228759—Estate of Deborah Jefferson. Application to administer estate filed. K. A. Scheid, atty.
