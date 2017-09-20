Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228761
- Date Died
- August 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Betsy Bowers
11511 Snowville RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Friday, August 25, 2017
Applicant
Mark W. Bowers
11511 Snowville RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas W. Arthur Co., LPA
8039 Broadmoor Road
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 228761—Estate of Betsy Bowers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. W. Arthur, atty.
