Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228762
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 5, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Aimee Kerlin
19000 Lake Road, Villa 122Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Mark A. Schneider
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Ward
Richard J. Litke
11500 Huffman RoadParma OH 44130
Text2017 GRD 228762—Re: Richard J. Litke. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. M. A. Schneider, atty.
