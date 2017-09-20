Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228762
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 5, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Aimee Kerlin
19000 Lake Road, Villa 122
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Andrew Schneider
Mark A. Schneider
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Ward

Richard J. Litke
11500 Huffman Road
Parma OH 44130

Text

2017 GRD 228762—Re: Richard J. Litke. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. M. A. Schneider, atty.
