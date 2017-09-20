Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228763
Date Died
August 7, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Caroline T. Holstein
11650 Albion Road
North Royalton OH 44113

Date Died :Monday, August 7, 2017

Applicant

Joan M. Hilson
4281 Olmstead Road
New Albany OH 43054
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel George Hilson
Roetzel & Andress, LPA
155 East Broad Street, 12th Fl
Columbus OH 43215

Text

2017 EST 228763—Estate of Caroline T. Holstein. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. G. Hilson, atty.
