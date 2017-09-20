Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228763
- Date Died
- August 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Caroline T. Holstein
11650 Albion RoadNorth Royalton OH 44113
Applicant
Joan M. Hilson
4281 Olmstead RoadNew Albany OH 43054
Applicant's Attorney
Roetzel & Andress, LPA
155 East Broad Street, 12th Fl
Columbus OH 43215
Text2017 EST 228763—Estate of Caroline T. Holstein. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. G. Hilson, atty.
