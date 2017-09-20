Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228766
Date Died
July 11, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Lemuel D. Holmes
20515 Gladstone Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Applicant

Mary Holmes
20515 Gladstone Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Ann Scheid
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 228766—Estate of Lemuel D. Holmes. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. A. Scheid, atty.
