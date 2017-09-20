Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228766
- Date Died
- July 11, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Lemuel D. Holmes
20515 Gladstone RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Applicant
Mary Holmes
20515 Gladstone RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 228766—Estate of Lemuel D. Holmes. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. A. Scheid, atty.
