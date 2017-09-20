Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228768
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $36,000.00
- Date Died
- July 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
John Lewis Turner
Park East Nursing Home, 3800 Park East DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, July 30, 2017
Applicant
Alvin Turner
4373 Lee Heights Blvd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Text2017 EST 228768—Estate of John Lewis Turner. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $36,000.00.
About your information and the public record.