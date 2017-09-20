Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228768
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$36,000.00
Date Died
July 30, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

John Lewis Turner
Park East Nursing Home, 3800 Park East Drive
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, July 30, 2017

Applicant

Alvin Turner
4373 Lee Heights Blvd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 228768—Estate of John Lewis Turner. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $36,000.00.
