Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228772
- Date Died
- August 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Paulette L. Bobko
5856 Kuenzer DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant
Judith M. Bobko
5856 Kuenzer DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Fiduciary
Judith M. Bobko
5856 Kuenzer DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228772—Estate of Paulette L. Bobko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
