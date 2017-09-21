Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228772
Date Died
August 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Paulette L. Bobko
5856 Kuenzer Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Applicant

Judith M. Bobko
5856 Kuenzer Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Fiduciary

Judith M. Bobko
5856 Kuenzer Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228772—Estate of Paulette L. Bobko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
