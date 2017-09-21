Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228773
- Date Died
- July 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Judith A. Borowy
8319 Hillside RoadIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Edward W. Jaye
5283 East 115th StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 228773—Estate of Edward W. Jaye. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
