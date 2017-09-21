Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228773
Date Died
July 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Judith A. Borowy
8319 Hillside Road
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Edward W. Jaye
5283 East 115th Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 228773—Estate of Edward W. Jaye. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
