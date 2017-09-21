Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228777
- Date Died
- August 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard R. Soboslay
825 East Meadowlawn BoulevardSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant
Sharon L. Bernard
288 East Clearview AvenueSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Fiduciary
Sharon L. Bernard
288 East Clearview AvenueSeven Hills OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228777—Estate of Richard R. Soboslay. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
