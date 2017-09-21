Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228777
Date Died
August 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard R. Soboslay
825 East Meadowlawn Boulevard
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Applicant

Sharon L. Bernard
288 East Clearview Avenue
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Fiduciary

Sharon L. Bernard
288 East Clearview Avenue
Seven Hills OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228777—Estate of Richard R. Soboslay. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
