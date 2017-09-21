Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228782
- Date Died
- May 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Dolores M. Scheible
7246 Maplewood RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 228782—Estate of Dolores M. Scheible. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
