Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228782
Date Died
May 24, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Dolores M. Scheible
7246 Maplewood Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 228782—Estate of Dolores M. Scheible. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
