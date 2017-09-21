Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228784
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 17, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
James L. Lishko
2512 Tate AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Applicant
Deborah A. Lishko
2512 Tate AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Next of Kin
Dale Lishko
2512 Tate AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Next of Kin
Deborah Lishko
2512 Tate Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 GRD 228784—Re: James L. Lishko. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
About your information and the public record.