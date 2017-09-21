Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228784
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

James L. Lishko
2512 Tate Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Applicant

Deborah A. Lishko
2512 Tate Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Next of Kin

Dale Lishko
2512 Tate Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Next of Kin

Deborah Lishko
2512 Tate Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 GRD 228784—Re: James L. Lishko. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 