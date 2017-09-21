Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228785
- Date Died
- June 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- 500
Decedent
Pamela L. Kopack
12235 Bristol LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Stanley Worrey
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 228785—Estate of Pamela L. Kopack. J. J. Urban, atty.
