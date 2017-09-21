Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228787
Date Died
July 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Iris N. Boyland
23540 Cannon
Bedford Hts. OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Donnie R. Jones
7324 Glenshire
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, July 28, 2017

Fiduciary

Iris N. Boyland
23540 Cannon
Bedford Hts. OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 228787—Estate of Donnie R. Jones. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 