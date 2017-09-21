Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228787
- Date Died
- July 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Iris N. Boyland
23540 CannonBedford Hts. OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Donnie R. Jones
7324 GlenshireOakwood Village OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, July 28, 2017
Fiduciary
Iris N. Boyland
23540 CannonBedford Hts. OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 228787—Estate of Donnie R. Jones. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
