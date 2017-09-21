Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228788
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 13, 2013
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
James Wilson
1209 B Dunbar StreetMyrtle Beach SC 29577
Date Died :Friday, December 13, 2013
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 228788—Estate of James Wilson. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
