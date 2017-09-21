Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228789
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 19, 2012
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Randell B. Pichon
4810 Gallier Drive
New Orleans LA 70126

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 228789—Estate of Randell B. Pichon. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
