Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228789
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 19, 2012
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Randell B. Pichon
4810 Gallier DriveNew Orleans LA 70126
Date Died :Monday, November 19, 2012
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 228789—Estate of Randell B. Pichon. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.